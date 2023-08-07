Photos from Central Green Park's Back to School Bash

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Willow Fork Drainage District's 2023 Back-to-School Bash was a big hit on Saturday night as the park was filled with people watching local pre-teen, teen and young adult musicians performing at Central Green Park in Katy. Luigi and Barbie also stopped by to listen to the music.
Z Alpha, RPM, and Shock Machinery took the stage at Central Green which is located within La Centerra at Cinco Ranch.
See our photos below.
The band Z Alpha performed at the 2023 Back to School Bash.
Barbie at the 2023 Back to School Bash.
Luigi stopped by the Back to School Bash.
Families enjoy the 2023 Back to School Bash at Central Green.
The Crack Shack was one of several vendors providing free stuff at the Back to School Bash.
Cheerleaders at the back to school bash.