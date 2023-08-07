Photos from Central Green Park's Back to School Bash

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Willow Fork Drainage District's 2023 Back-to-School Bash was a big hit on Saturday night as the park was filled with people watching local pre-teen, teen and young adult musicians performing at Central Green Park in Katy. Luigi and Barbie also stopped by to listen to the music.

Z Alpha, RPM, and Shock Machinery took the stage at Central Green which is located within La Centerra at Cinco Ranch.

See our photos below.