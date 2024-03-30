Phat Eatery chef and founder dies

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The owner of Katy's Phat Eatery has died following "a swift and courageous battle with cancer," according to a March 29, 2024, announcement from restaurant management.

Alex Au-Yeung, was 52. He opened his restaurant in Katy's Asian Town in 2018.

Specializing in Malaysian street food, the restaurant quickly became a favorite in Katy.

"Alex's uncompromising dedication to hospitality made everyone in his restaurant feel welcome," the statement said. "He always looked for ways to create a better guest experience and take care of his team. An active member of our industry, he never hesitated to go out of his way to support a cause, help his peers, or show up for the Katy and Houston communities he loved."

Yeung chose to keep his diagnosis private.

A visitation will take place at Sugar Land Mortuary on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on April 2, 9 a.m. to -2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Alex's honor to Southern Smoke Foundation to support hospitality workers in need.

The Sugar Land Mortuary is at 1818 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land.