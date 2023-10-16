Paws Fest is coming back to LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The third annual Paws Fest is returning to LaCenterra on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., presented in partnership with PUCCI Café.

"As a dog-friendly shopping center, LaCenterra is always looking to expand its canine-centric amenities and events to provide the ultimate shopping and entertainment experience for guests and their furry friends," said Aimee Braswell, marketing manager for La Centerra. "There will be no shortage of fun activities for Katy area's dog lovers and puppy parents to enjoy at this year's Paws Fest, and we're certain they'll have a blast watching the action and cheering on the talented pups from the stands."

× Expand LaCenterra A dog at a previous Paws Fest.

The festival's main event includes a series of competitions where dock-jumping dogs will entertain. The competitions will take place in front of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at the times listed below.

Saturday, October 28, 2023:

Onsite Registration/Practice – 9:30 a.m.

Big Air Wave #2 – 10:30 a.m.

Big Air Wave #3 – 12:30 p.m.

Speed Retrieve (All-in-one Finals) – 2:30 p.m.

Big Air Finals (Pro, Semi Pro, Contender & Amateur Finals) – 4:00 p.m.

× Expand LaCenterra A dog jumps at a Paws Fest.

Guests and their pets will also have the opportunity to enjoy various activities, including:

Listen to live music spun by a DJ

Browse products and services from dog-friendly vendors

Grab a snack or meal between shows at one of the center's many restaurants

Onsite pet adoptions for families looking to add a furry friend

Guests can quench their pup's thirst throughout the day at one of our four dog-drinking fountains. LaCenterra also has two onsite pet waste stations near Perry's Steakhouse and Torchy's Tacos.

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is located on Cinco Ranch Boulevard at Highway 99.