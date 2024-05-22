One section of Katy Area still without power

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News)—As of 9 p.m. CT, CenterPoint Energy has restored more than 840,000 or 90% of customers who were impacted by last week's sudden and destructive severe weather, which included Category 2 Hurricane-like winds and tornadoes that quickly struck its service territory.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the only section still without power in the Katy area was between Clay Road and West Little York, east of Barker Cypress.

× Expand CenterPoint A portion of the Katy area that is still without power.

CenterPoint says it is making steady progress and is on track to be 'substantially complete' with its restoration efforts by this evening, Wednesday, May 22. The remaining outages are primarily concentrated in specific locations where there is significant damage, or customers are unable to receive power due to severe home damage or damage to customer-owned equipment, such as Weatherhead.

CenterPoint expects some isolated outages to extend into the weekend.

In some cases, outages may be attributable to routine service issues that periodically occur on CenterPoint's system.

Upon substantial completion of restoration, the company's internal, contract, and mutual assistance crews will focus on addressing these remaining outages as safely and quickly as possible.

For the latest information on power outages: