Three injured during Katy hotel fire

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - One person was transported to the hospital with problems associated with smoke inhalation following a fire at the Extended Stay America Hotel in the Katy area.

The fire was reported at 4:52 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The hotel is located at 19998 Park Row near North Fry Road and not far from the Katy Freeway. The Harris County Fire Marshall's office says two other people received medical treatment at the scene, but were not transported to the hospital.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and the Houston Fire Department assisted the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department with the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.