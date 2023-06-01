No arrests, five weeks after brutal Katy - Harris County attack

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A 74-year-old man remains vegetative five weeks after a brutal assault at an auto parts store across from Katy Junior High School on Katy Hockley Cutoff Road.

Eduardo Coronado was in the checkout line when he was punched and fell head-first onto the floor.

Covering Katy was contacted by his daughter, hoping that a story about the crime would result in someone coming forward with information that would lead to an arrest and conviction.

"We know who did it, but we need a third person to come forward and identify the jerk," Annette Coronado-Cebrero said.

She expressed frustration with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office, given that the suspect is known but has not been charged.

Her father reportedly argued with two men in the store's parking lot. The attack came later while Coronado was waiting to pay for the items he'd purchased.

Coronado has severe brain injuries, cannot talk, and does not recognize his family. He remains in intensive care, unable to tell his family who attacked him.

"He can't even talk, and we don't know if he ever will," Coronado-Cebrero said during an interview with KPRC TV. "He was full of life. He didn't want to retire. His little hustle was fixing his friends' cars."

The attack happened on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

The attackers were driving a black Nissan Altima. One man has a tattoo above one of his eyebrows. Coronado and the suspects likely knew each other.

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office if you know who is responsible. Ask for the Violent Crimes Unit.