New pickleball concept launching in Katy offering real and AI generated competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A new pickleball concept is launching in Katy with expectations that it will eventually expand across the U.S.

Pickle Point opens this spring at 23437 Clay Road near Highway 99. The company promises to offer the area's largest indoor and outdoor pickleball facility with premium playing conditions such as cushioned, well-spaced-out courts and excellent lighting.

"We have plans to open 15 locations throughout Texas and 500 locations nationwide in the next three years," said Aeta Moin, co-founder of Pickle Point.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will have eight artificial intelligence-powered indoor courts and four outdoor courts with family and pet-friendly gazebos where food trucks and live music will be available.

"We also have a wellness area, which includes the latest trends in cold plunges, hydro massages, and saunas," said Moin, co-founder of Pickle Point. "We welcome members and nonmembers and are a unique place to hold corporate and private events."

Pickle Point will cater to serious and casual players.

"Not only are we applying innovation on the court, but we also have plans to offer innovative investment opportunities for those who would like to get in early on this incredible trend," Moin said.

The investment opportunities are for franchisees and passive investors.