National Charity League Honors Class of 2023

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The National Charity League Star Chapter of Katy presents the Senior Class of 2023 at its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The formal event will include family and friends, and there will be a dinner and dancing at The Westin Houston at 7 p.m.

The evening honors each of the eighteen members of the graduating class for their accomplishments and contributions to the Katy community.

“The Class of 2023 has completed a six-year program designed to foster the mother-daughter relationship through active community service and instill a sense of compassion and drive to serve those in need within our community,” said Jackie Lanier, NCL Star Chapter President.

Over the past six years, the Class of 2023, alongside their mothers, have contributed more than 3,500 volunteer hours at 35 local charities, including The Westview School, Neighborhood KidZ Club, Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), Interfaith Ministries (Meals on Wheels), The Ballard House, Katy Christian Ministries , Fort Bend Women’s Center, The Krause Center, The Monty Ballard YMCA, The Brookwood Community, Willow River Farms, and Texas Children’s Hospital.

In addition to serving their community through volunteering, the young ladies were honing their leadership skills by holding various board or liaison positions within the chapter, organizing class retreats as well as planning and leading annual chapter-wide social and philanthropy events, including Holiday Philanthropy Fair, Mother-Daughter Tea and even hosting last year’s Senior Recognition of the Class of 2022. They have also expanded their cultural awareness through ballet, symphony, opera, and musical theater.

“The last two years presented its own unique set of challenges with the pandemic,” Lanier said. “Volunteering and meetings were different; however, the girls continued to fulfill their responsibilities and seemed to have a greater appreciation for their involvement once restrictions were eased and they were able to get out in the community. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to watch the girls grow into confident young adults. We are very proud of them and who they have become. Whatever they choose to do, we know they will be prepared to serve, lead, and be successful.”

The seniors who are being honored are: Amy Abke, Taylor Burke, Caroline Chapman, Lauren Dorsett, Sarah Drury, Kennedy Hatten, Emily Johnson, Brett Ashton Kelley, Ellery Kovacs, Grace Lanier, Racquel McCauley, Tanvi Patel, Abigail Patton, Sophie Prothro, Brynn Smith, Kaelyn Sweeney, Marie Wadlington, Diane Weber.

“The Star Chapter wishes these accomplished young women great success in their future endeavors,” said a statement from the organization.