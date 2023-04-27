Katy mother shot through bedroom widow identified by Sheriff's Office

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Kimberly Lewis, 46, was murdered Tuesday night at her Morton Creek Ranch subdivision home, shot through her bedroom window.

Investigators don't know the motive, but they know the shooter was aiming for her bedroom window and fired multiple rounds. The home is in the 3020 block of Winchester Ranch Trail.

Investigators recovered spent shell casings on the driveway beneath the window and pried some casings out of the window's wooden frame as they began their investigation on Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023. Several shots went through the window. Holes in the window's screen are still visible.

A surveillance camera captured audio of the gunshots at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, but the call for help did not come until 7:49 a.m. Wednesday morning from Lewis' 19-year-old son. Deputies say he discovered the body when he woke up.

Deputies say Lewis' three children, her 19-year-old and twin 11-year-old boys, live at the home. They were not injured.

Investigators believe Lewis was in bed and may have gotten up shortly before being shot.

"We think she may have heard something outside and got up to look out the window, and that's probably when she got shot, but we haven't confirmed that at this point," Miller said.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored vehicle seen driving away following the shooting. The car was not recognizable on video because it was dark but had a deep rumbling engine like a muscle car.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).