Morton Ranch Students to present Little Women

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Rehearsals are underway at Morton Ranch High School as members of the The Maverick Theatre Company are preparing for a presentation of Little Women on January 27 and 28.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel of the same name, the storyline is loosely based on the lives of Alcott and her three sisters.

The novel was initially published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869 and followed the lives of the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy from childhood to womanhood.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mavericktheatrecompany.org/

READ MORE STORIES ON COVERING KATY.COM