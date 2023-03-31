More known about missing Firethorne girl

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fifteen-year-old Megan Lamz of Katy's Firethorne neighborhood was last seen Wednesday, March 22 and now the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is releasing additional details about the case.

Covering Katy sent a list of questions to the Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and at 12:31 p.m. we received a response.

"She was observed on camera leaving her neighborhood at approximately 4 p.m. on March 22, 2023. Her last known whereabouts was the Loves Truck Stop located at I-10 and Pederson Road (Texas Heritage Pkwy) at approximately 7 p.m. on March 22, 2023. Her bicycle was found abandoned in the area of Kingsland Boulevard and Cane Island Pkwy," a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

Love's is about 3 miles from the Firethorne neighborhood. (see map below)

"While no evidence of foul play exist, we have not ruled it out," the Sheriff's Office told Covering Katy News.

Megan was wearing:

Black “Friday the Thirteenth” sweatshirt

Beige cargo pants

Black converse shoes

Green backpack

If you have any information, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.

× Expand Firethorne to Loves Travel Stop