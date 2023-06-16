Sheriff reports missing woman last seek in Katy area

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating missing person who was last seen in the 6900 block of south Peek Road in Richmond, a short distance south of the Westpark Tollway.

Carolyn Sanchez, 45, was was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black pants, and yellow socks. She was reported missing Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at around 12:12 p.m.

While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office wants to know where she is to be sure she's ok.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.