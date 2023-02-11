Missing man last seen in Katy area

WALLIS, TX (Covering Katy News) - Wallis Police need the public's help finding a 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on February 1, 2023.

Arturo Avila, 25, wore a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes when last seen. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.

Avila was driving to his home in Wallis but never arrived. Wallis is a city in far southeastern Austin County.

"My mom just hugs his clothes because she feels like she's hugging him," Arturo's sister Elizabeth told KHOU Channel 11.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Dive Team helped search the Brazos River near I-10 and Exit 730 west of Brookshire. KHOU reports it is the last place where his cell phone pinged, and police found fresh tire tracks leading to the river. They don't know if the tire tracks are from Arturo's car.

Anyone with information should call Austin County Dispatch at 979-865-3111.