Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center.

Memorial Hermann is leasing a nearly nine-thousand-square-foot freestanding building. The permitting process is underway, with an anticipated opening in late summer or early fall.

"Memorial Hermann is going to be a great addition to the Shops at Katy Reserve, said Lara Lee LaMendola of NewQuest Properties. "It's a strong brand that generates activity wherever it goes."