Memorial Hermann Katy opens new parking garage

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – There are an additional 700 free parking spaces at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital now that its new parking garage is open.

“We want to thank the community for their patience during construction of the garage and hope they are as thrilled as we are that it is now open,” said Vivien Bond, Chief Operating Officer, Memorial Hermann Katy. “While it seems minor, we hope the simple act of quickly finding a free parking space will alleviate some of the stress they may feel when visiting the hospital or a doctor’s office.”

The new three-story garage, which can be expanded if needed, is located behind Medical Plaza 2. Visitor parking is located on the first two floors with the third floor reserved for employees and physicians.

The parking garage is part of the $167 million expansion currently underway at the hospital, which has added 115,000-square-feet of new and renovated service areas, nearly 100 beds and soon a third professional office building to better serve the greater Katy area’s growing population.

For more information on Memorial Hermann Katy, call 713-222-CARE (2273) or visit www.memorialhermann.org/katy.