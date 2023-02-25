Major construction closure on the Westpark Tollway

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Traveling from the Katy - Fulshear area to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Barbecue Cook-Off will require an alternative route for many drivers because parts of the tollway are closed for the weekend.

The closures occur as crews construct flyover ramps connecting the Westpark Tollway with Highway 99.

All eastbound main lanes between FM 723 and SH 99 and the eastbound frontage road between Katy Gaston and Highway 99 are closed until Monday, February 27, at 5 a.m. Drivers can detour to Bellaire Boulevard.

All westbound main lanes between Grand Corner Drive and Gaston Road are closed through Monday at 5 a.m.