Logan Dark honored with bike ride and gathering in Cinco Ranch

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Dozens of people took a Sunday bike ride and gathered near the Cinco Ranch Beach Club to remember Logan Dark, 14, who died after being struck by a car riding his bike to school on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The memorial ride and gathering took place on Oct. 8, 2023.

People first gathered at Cool Cat Cycles, a Cinco Ranch bike shop at the corner of South Mason Rd. and Westheimer Parkway. Then, they cycled south to the memorial site where the accident happened; along the way, they saw lines of trees with green ribbons, a tribute to Logan.

× Expand Covering Katy News Ribbons line trees along South Mason Road in memory of Logan Dark who was killed riding his bike to school.

Over the past two weeks, the memorial site has been growing in size as people continue to add additional flowers, pictures and other memorabilia. On Sunday, a white bike, known as a ghost bike, was chained to a utility pole at the memorial site. Ghost bikes are used by a Houston based bicycle safety organization to highlight the locations where cyclists have been killed or severely injured after being hit by a car or truck. Dark was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a car operated by a 20-year-old driver.

× Expand Covering Katy News The memorial site near the location where Logan Dark died on South Mason Rd.

Another recent addition to the memorial site was an open letter from Logan's parents, Josh Dark and Heather Hamilton.

"We would like to thank this community for surrounding our family with unconditional love and support," they wrote.

Heather and Josh say the ribbons and the stories shared on social media are helping them cope with the loss of their son.

"Every green ribbon we see, and every story or tribute you or your amazing children share about Logan is helping us get through this unimaginable time. Thank you!"

There are also several chalk messages placed on the sidewalk near the memorial site.

× 1 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News A chalk message on the sidewalk near the Logan Dark memorial. × 2 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News A chalk message on the sidewalk near the Logan Dark memorial. × 3 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News A chalk message on the sidewalk near the Logan Dark memorial. Prev Next

After paying tribute to Logan at the memorial site, the cyclists rode to one of Logan's favorite fishing spots, a pond across the street from the Cinco Ranch Beach Club in Katy.

"It's impressive to see,” Luis Martinez Barrientos said of the large turnout.

People were encouraged to petition for safer roads for pedestrians and cyclists. They want drivers to slow down, especially near crosswalks.

× Expand Covering Katy News The crosswalk on South Mason Road where Logan Dark was struck by a car and killed while riding his bike to school

"Hopefully, we can make these streets a little safer for everybody," Barrientos said.

Logan's parents are asking drivers to slow down.

"Speed kills. Slow down. Eyes forward. Pass it on, for Logan."