Katy nonprofit receives $50,000 grant to help youth

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A Cinco Ranch nonprofit that provides art programs to underserved residents is the winner of a $50,000 grant to fund its youth services.

The Genesis Inspiration Foundation provided the grant to ARTreach.

"We are grateful to GIF for its ongoing support of our youth programs, which connect young people in under-resourced communities to the healing and restorative power of the arts," said Nicole Moraw, executive director of ARTreach. "With GIF's assistance, we can provide art programs to underserved schools, social service agencies, and other youth-oriented nonprofits, giving them a positive outlet for improving their self-esteem and helping them thrive."

Since its inception in 2018, GIF has donated nearly $8 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide.

The most recent grant is the second time GIF has made a $50,000 donation to ARTreach in its five-year history.

Since its founding 20 years ago, ARTreach has worked to transform the lives of youth through the arts, but also those of senior citizens, those with disabilities, and the community at large.

The nonprofit has cultivated partnerships with local foster care centers, schools, libraries, community centers, senior living homes, and residential treatment centers in Fort Bend, Harris, and Waller Counties.

"Research shows that engaging in art reduces stress, can help manage unhealthy emotions, and decrease loneliness," Moraw said. "We hope that by engaging traditionally underserved populations, we can instill confidence, spark creativity, and help individuals reach their full potential." ARTreach partners with more than 75 agencies and schools, serving approximately 33,000 people in the Houston region.