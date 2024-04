Live Music at Central Green

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The publicly owned Central Green Park at LaCenterra, has released its entertainment schedule through August.

April

Friday, April 19- Lone Star Big Band Music

Friday, April 26 - Live Music- Katy Katie

Saturday, April 27- Live Music-Adrian’s Fault

Shows start at 7 p.m.

May

Friday, May 3- Payton Howie Country Rock

Saturday, May 11- Timeless Classic Rock

Friday, May 17- Montrose Blues, R&B, Hip Hop

Saturday, May 18- Blood Red Sky U2 Tribute

Sunday, May 19- Anthony Reijv- Saxophone

Friday, May 24- No Where but Up

Saturday, May 25- Brazilian Night!

Friday, May 31- Soul Diva Brenda Guy

Shows start at 8 p.m.

June

Friday, June 8- Daniel Carbone

Saturday, June 15- Party Band! Mo-town and Disco

Saturday, June 22- No Where but Up

Saturday, June 29- Night Bird- Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Shows start at 8 p.m.

July

Friday, July 12- Not Really Willie

Saturday, July 20- Phil and Aubry Reggae

Shows start at 8 p.m.

August

Friday, August 9-Bag of Donuts

Friday, August 23- TX Eagles Classic Rock

Saturday, August 24- 100 Proof Classic Rock

Friday, August 30- Fab 5 Beatles Tribute

Saturday, August 31- Latin Show

Shows start at 8 p.m.

Central Green Park is located at LaCenterra, and operated by the Willow Fork Drainage District.