Large turnout for Katy ISD Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – More than 200 people disposed of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medication at the Katy ISD Police Department, filling 20 boxes on Saturday.

The event was part of a nationwide effort organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration and it typically attracts a large response when held locally by the Katy ISD Police Department.

Twice a year, the Katy ISD Police Department hosts prescription drug take back events to keep the medications from getting into the wrong hands or disposed of incorrectly.

"We are deeply grateful to our community for their support and participation in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event," said Henry Gaw, Katy ISD Chief of Police. "Their commitment to the safety and well-being of our community is truly commendable."

"The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event demonstrates Katy ISD’s commitment to reduce and prevent substance abuse in the community," a Katy ISD statement said. "Through public information campaigns on topics like fentanyl awareness and hosting informative Legacy Parent Academy sessions, the district prioritizes student well-being, education and the strong partnership we have with our community."