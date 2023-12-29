Kelsey-Seybold plans major expansion in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Kelsey-Seybold Clinic plans a five-story, 125,000-square-foot medical facility adjacent to its Katy facility on the West Grand Parkway between Franz and Morton roads.

The entire campus will be renamed Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Campus when completed in fall 2024.

The West Campus will offer area residents expanded primary and specialty care services, including a new radiology suite, with plans to add an ambulatory surgery center. It will accommodate more than 77 providers across various specialties.

× Expand Kelsey-Seybold A rendering of the Kelsey-Seybold West Clinic in Katy.

"We are delighted to be growing with the vibrant Katy community and expanding our campus to meet the healthcare needs of residents living and working here," said Tony Lin, M.D., chairman and CEO of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. "We are passionate about delivering on our commitment to provide quality, value-based care and are grateful for the continued support of the patients and communities we serve."

The expanded services at West Campus will provide patients with access to comprehensive adult and pediatric primary care, and new specialties, including Allergy, Audiology, Behavioral Medicine, Neurology, Otolaryngology (ENT), Palliative Care, Plastic Surgery, Rheumatology, Spine Center, Surgery, and Urology.

The expansion will also create space for additional providers in Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Optometry, and Urology.

West Campus will also provide ancillary services, including an on-site Kelsey Pharmacy laboratory, and additional diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, ultrasound, stereotactic breast biopsy, and, in the future, nuclear medicine.

Development of an on-site Ambulatory Surgery Center is also planned.

"We've had the privilege of serving the Katy area for many years and are delighted to offer our patients access to more care and service options," said Kenneth Janis, chief operating officer, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. "We look forward to welcoming you to our new West Campus in the coming months."

Featured image caption: A ground breaking on Kelsey-Seybold's new 125,000-square-foot medical facility was recently held in Katy. From left: Kenneth Janis, M.H.A./M.B.A., chief operating officer, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; David McLemore, executive vice president & director of healthcare projects, Kirksey Architecture; Maida Guillen, community liaison, Harris County; Molly Nakyonyi-Ntwatwa, MD, FAAFP, managing physician, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Campus; Shirley Israel, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Campus; Meagan Zeigenbein, senior director of ambulatory clinics, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Juliette Nessmith, vice president, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce; and Aaron Carlson, senior vice president of ambulatory services, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.