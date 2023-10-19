Kelliwood Terrace residents victims of distract and rob scheme

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - At least $4,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Katy couple during a distract and rob scheme on Sunday night in the Kelliwood Terrace subdivision near Cinco Ranch Boulevard and South Mason Road.

According to KPRC TV, at about 6:30 p.m., two men came to the door of Elisa and James Wilson's home, claiming to be from their homeowners association preparing for a tree trimming operation. The men asked the couple to bring them to the backyard to see their trees.

While the Wilsons were distracted in the backyard, another man entered the front door and quickly robbed their home.

"What they really took from me, they robbed me of the innocence, that's what they robbed me of because I believed every word they said," James told KPRC.

"I don't feel safe in my own house anymore," Elisa said.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating. There is a home surveillance video that will be helpful in the investigation.