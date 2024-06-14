Keep Katy Beautiful seeks to revive Legacy Tree program, provide summer fun for residents

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Keep Katy Beautiful wants to revive the Legacy Tree project.

At their Tuesday meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Browne revealed that 2014 was the last time a new Legacy Tree was recognized, and he believes that most Katy residents probably aren’t aware of the program.

According to the Keep Katy Beautiful website, the Legacy Tree project recognizes “iconic, historic, and outstanding trees” based on age, size, species, quality, historic association, and landmark importance.

Katy residents can nominate a tree using a form on the KKB website. If the nomination is approved, the tree is added to the City of Katy’s list of Legacy Trees. The designation does not interfere with the use of the property or affect the property title.

Board member Lynn Paulsen provided a rough draft of the revised criteria, nomination, and designation agreement forms. The board is considering additional categories to supplement the current Legacy Tree list.

According to the rough draft, a tree that is “striking or unusual” and a “species rare to their location” would be considered a “landmark tree.” A “preservation grove” would consist of at least three or four trees of the same species or similar form within a quarter-acre area, and they would need to be “native, naturalized, or surviving without intervention.”

The board discussed different incentives for Katy residents to both nominate and care for Legacy Trees on their property, such as recognition at City Council meetings and a picture of their tree on the KKB website.

They also examined what would happen if a new resident didn’t want to care for a Legacy Tree on their property, with one potential solution being sending letters to new owners explaining the program and its significance to encourage them to keep their Legacy Tree healthy.

Vice Chairman Jennifer Stence said she wants people to be proud they have a Legacy Tree on their property.

“I want it to be an honor,” Stence said. “I don’t want it to be some sort of a burden.”

Other topics at the meeting were financials, updates from Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris about Monday’s City Council meeting, and reports from Browne and Parks and Recreation Coordinator Isaiah Smith.

According to Browne, upcoming summer activities for Katy residents include Frosty Fiesta on June 22 and Summer Send-Off on Aug. 2. More information about both events can be found on the City of Katy website.

The next Keep Katy Beautiful meeting will be held July 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Katy City Hall.