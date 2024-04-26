Katy to renovate its downtown visitors center

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Members of Katy City Council hope a new permanent exhibit for its downtown visitors' center will help tell the community's story to visitors' and residents alike.

At its Monday meeting, the Katy City Council authorized a $952,371 contract with Innovative Environments of Houston for the exhibit. Funding comes from the Convention and Tourism Hotel Occupancy Tax.

When finished, the exhibit will feature displays focused on Katy's three industries that were the foundation of the city's early economy: rice farming, railroads, and energy.

Christopher Laack, principal of design-commercial practice for VLK Architects of Houston, and Chris Frison, associate vice president and creative director-exhibits for DG Studios of Houston, provided the council with an overview of what the exhibit will look like when finished.

Frison says the visitors' center will be a regional destination point for the Katy area, with a focus on the City of Katy. He said the new exhibit would highlight what the city offers newcomers and longtime residents.

Touch screens will enable people to see what attractions, schools, and upcoming events are available in Katy.

In addition to the displays, the remodeled exhibit will feature a kids' zone and interactive exhibit. He said kids could explore Katy's history and what the city has to offer.

"We wanted to do something unexpected," Frison said.

The exhibit's theme is "Looking at the future while reflecting on the past."

The goal is to have the exhibit finished by the annual Katy Rice Festival, Oct. 12-13 in downtown Katy.

Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks likes the visitors' center redesign.

"I think it's a great idea," Hicks said.