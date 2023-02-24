Katy Sip N Stroll returns April 15

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The twice-yearly Katy Sip N Stroll returns on Saturday, April 15th, for the 25th time.

Sponsored by Keller Williams and Kroger, it is held at The ARK by Norris Event Center, 21402 Merchants Way. The all-inclusive ticket offers access to 35 savory food-tasting stations, five dessert stations, and more than 300 beverage selections. It is Katy's most prominent, longest-running signature community event.

Constance and Clifton McDerby founded Sip N Stroll to raise awareness and funds for The Ballard House's mission. The event has raised nearly half a million dollars over the years. With 71,000 generated in 2022, the total raised is now $436,000.

The funds have provided more than 33,500 free room nights in a safe, homelike environment for patients and their caregivers undergoing treatment for life-threatening illnesses.

At this year's event, The 2 Man Band will provide live music with Byron & Shang, and Katy's award-winning singer/songwriter Kristen Hart will provide live music to keep attendees swaying to the beat.

Free parking and a shuttle service will transport attendees from their parked vehicles to the front entry.

Devoted wine enthusiasts can upgrade to the VIP Experience, offering lounge seating, 40+ premium wine selections, an additional hour of enjoyment, elevated food offerings, a VIP Swag Bag, and the keepsake collectible "big" glass.

New this year is the Villa Maria Garden Party, a pre-Sip N Stroll gathering in the garden at Pearl & Vine Restaurant, 26151 Nelson Way in Katy, on Saturday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The festivity includes elaborate photo stations to capture the experience, mixologist demonstrations, live cooking demos with Chef Ryan Hallsted, and door prizes presented by Villa Maria Earth Garden wines.

The event typically sells out. Purchase tickets here.