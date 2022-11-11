Katy's Typhoon Texas adds new park for kids

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Construction on a $4 million expansion of Katy's Typhoon Texas Waterpark is underway. The expansion adds an interconnected waterpark exclusively for children. It will open in the summer of 2023.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the park and be a better place for families to hang out in the summer," General Manager Matthew Girocco told the Houston Chronicle. "This helps bridge the gap between our splash pad tots and the preteens who ride the big slides. This gives kids the opportunity to grow up with the park, to come out year after year now that we have filled that space."

The park-within-the-park concept will feature five water slides for kids less than 48 inches tall.

The Gully Washer attraction will be an 800-gallon water bucket and four-story play place for kids ages 3-10.

The Rain Fortress play structure will be expanded by more than a half-acre. It has more than 100 spray areas, eight platforms, seven different slides, elevated walkways, rope bridges, and a splash pad for children ages 2-4.

The kid's park is the most significant addition to the park since it opened in 2016, and managers hope it will fill an entertainment space that Typhoon Texas' youngest visitors previously did not have.