Katy road, ramp and lane closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Connector ramp construction between the Westpark Tollway and the Highway 99 will cause the following closures, according to the Westpark Tollway Authority.
Grand Parkway
- April 10 – 23, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound main lanes at Westpark will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- April 18 – April 21, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- April 24 – 26, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.
Westpark Tollway
- Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.
- April 24 – 26, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound Grand Parkway Exit Ramp will be closed each night.
- April 24 – 26, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.
- April 24 – 27, 9:00am – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road between Grand Parkway and Katy-Gatson Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- April 26 – 29, 9:00am – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound main lanes between Grand Corner Dr. and Katy-Gatson Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.