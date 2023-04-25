Katy road, ramp and lane closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Connector ramp construction between the Westpark Tollway and the Highway 99 will cause the following closures, according to the Westpark Tollway Authority.

Grand Parkway

April 10 – 23, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound main lanes at Westpark will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

April 18 – April 21, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

April 24 – 26, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway