The latest Katy road and lane closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to the ongoing construction projects on Highway 99 and the flyover connector ramps to the Westpark Tollway, the following closures have been scheduled:
Grand Parkway
- June 17, 6:00am – 5:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have the outside lane closed.
- June 19, 9:00pm – June 20, 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have a total closure overnight. Follow lane closure and detour signage.
- June 19 – 24, 9:00am – 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have alternating single lane closure each day.
- June 6 – 17, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Westpark Tollway and Grand Corner Dr. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.
- June 12 – 17, 9:00am – 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound main lanes and frontage road between Bellaire Blvd. and W. Bellfort St. will have alternating single lane closures each day.
- Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.