Katy resident wins $1 million Powerball jackpot

KATY, TX - A Katy area resident won a $1 million jackpot in the July 15 multi-state Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Edge Mart, 21411 Clay Road in Katy. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (2-9-43-55-57) but not the red Powerball number (18).

The Katy winner wants to remain anonymous. There was another $1 million winner near Dallas on Saturday.

The following drawing on July 17 produced another winner. The winning ticket sold in Spring and created a $2 million winner.

Someone in Los Angeles took Powerball's top prize on Wednesday, July 19. The ticket is worth $1.08 billion. It is among the largest jackpot in the game's history.

"If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $20 million; the next drawing is Saturday, July 21, 2023.

The Texas Lottery Commission says about 63 percent of lottery revenue goes to lottery winners. About 27 percent funds Texas education; the remaining dollars are for retailer commissions.