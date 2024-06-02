Katy man charged with indecency with a child

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Deputies with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's office recently arrested a man wanted on multiple charges of indecency with a child while volunteering at a Katy-area church.

Joshua Zajicek, 30, is accused of repeatedly groping a teenager while serving as a mentor with the church's youth program, a volunteer position in which he no longer serves.

The victim, now 22 years old, reported the fondling to the Harris County Sheriff's Office in 2023, leading to two felony charges of indecency with a child. The incidents allegedly took place between 2016 and 2019.

Zajicek was arrested without incident last week at his Katy area home in the Memorial Parkway neighborhood. Until his trial he is free on a $20,000 bond.

