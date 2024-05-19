Katy ISD to reopen all schools on Monday, May 20

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - After closing 23 campuses on Friday due to power outages, Katy ISD will reopen on Monday, May 20, 2024 according to a post on social media.
Below are the schools that were closed on Friday but will reopen Monday.
- Bear Creek Elementary
- Cardiff Junior High
- Cimarron Elementary
- Fielder Elementary
- Franz Elementary
- Hayes Elementary
- Hutsell Elementary
- Katy Elementary
- Katy Junior High
- Katy High School
- Nottingham Country Elementary
- McElwain Elementary
- Memorial Parkway Elementary
- Memorial Parkway Junior High
- Raines Academy
- Miller Career & Technology Center
- Opportunity Awareness Center
- Rhoads Elementary
- Taylor High School
- West Memorial Elementary
- West Memorial Junior High
- Winborn Elementary
- Youngblood Elementary
