Screenshot 2024-05-17 at 5.00.11 AM.png

Katy ISD

Katy High School

Katy ISD to reopen all schools on Monday, May 20

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - After closing 23 campuses on Friday due to power outages, Katy ISD will reopen on Monday, May 20, 2024 according to a post on social media.

Below are the schools that were closed on Friday but will reopen Monday. 

  • Bear Creek Elementary
  • Cardiff Junior High
  • Cimarron Elementary
  • Fielder Elementary
  • Franz Elementary
  • Hayes Elementary
  • Hutsell Elementary
  • Katy Elementary
  • Katy Junior High
  • Katy High School
  • Nottingham Country Elementary
  • McElwain Elementary
  • Memorial Parkway Elementary
  • Memorial Parkway Junior High
  • Raines Academy
  • Miller Career & Technology Center
  • Opportunity Awareness Center
  • Rhoads Elementary
  • Taylor High School
  • West Memorial Elementary
  • West Memorial Junior High
  • Winborn Elementary
  • Youngblood Elementary

Return to CoveringKaty.com for more news and follow us on X where we post each time a new story is added to our homepage.