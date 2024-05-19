Katy ISD to reopen all schools on Monday, May 20

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - After closing 23 campuses on Friday due to power outages, Katy ISD will reopen on Monday, May 20, 2024 according to a post on social media.

Below are the schools that were closed on Friday but will reopen Monday.

Bear Creek Elementary

Cardiff Junior High

Cimarron Elementary

Fielder Elementary

Franz Elementary

Hayes Elementary

Hutsell Elementary

Katy Elementary

Katy Junior High

Katy High School

Nottingham Country Elementary

McElwain Elementary

Memorial Parkway Elementary

Memorial Parkway Junior High

Raines Academy

Miller Career & Technology Center

Opportunity Awareness Center

Rhoads Elementary

Taylor High School

West Memorial Elementary

West Memorial Junior High

Winborn Elementary

Youngblood Elementary

Return to CoveringKaty.com for more news and follow us on X where we post each time a new story is added to our homepage.