Katy ISD to remain closed on Wednesday

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to continued widespread power outages across Katy ISD facilities, district campuses and support buildings will remain closed on Wednesday, July 10. There will be no student programming (with the exception of SACs), professional development or facility rentals from Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, July 14.

The Summer Meals lunch program will resume service at Mayde Creek High School and the Opportunity Awareness Center beginning Wednesday, July 10. There will be no breakfast offered at Mayde Creek High School.

Exempt employees currently on contract will work remotely Wednesday, unless previously scheduled for personal time off. Non-exempt hourly employees will be contacted by their supervisor for any essential personnel needs. Updated information regarding the status of administrative and campus worksites will be communicated to employees tomorrow.

Scheduling updates and changes pertaining to facility rentals, professional development, special education services, student testing, and summer school programs including athletic and fine art camps will be shared directly by coaches, sponsors and program administrators.