Bus Driver and other non-teaching positions available at Katy ISD Operations Job Fair

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD is hosting an operations job fair on Saturday, July 13, from 9-11 a.m. at Katy High School. The event will be for non-teaching positions such as:

Bus Drivers

Custodial Workers

General Maintenance Staff

Grounds Crew

Security Guards

Benefits include competitive salaries, health insurance options, flexible hours, and full and part-time positions.

“Our Operations team is essential to the success of our school district,” said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer. “These dedicated staff members keep our schools safe and inviting, prepare and provide healthy meals, and ensure that our students are safely transported to and from school each day.”

Katy ISD is ranked as the #1 school district in the Houston area, earning an A+ overall grade on Niche. The district was also named a 2023 Forbes Best Employer in Texas and is the fifth-largest school district in Texas. Visit the Katy ISD Human Resources webpage to learn more the district.

What: Katy ISD 2024 Summer Operations Job Fair

Where: Katy High School, 6331 Highway Blvd., Katy, TX 77494

When: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 9-11a.m.