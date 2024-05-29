Katy ISD summer meals begin June 3

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Beginning Monday, June 3, Katy ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students 18 and younger at the locations, dates, and times listed below.

Children who are not enrolled at Katy ISD will be allowed to receive lunch at two locations, the Mayde Creek High School-Ninth Grade Center and Paetow High School. Breakfast will not be served at these locations.

There are no to-go meals. All meals must be eaten on-site.

See the times and locations below.