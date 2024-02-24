Katy ISD's FFA Best Buddies Special Rodeo: A Celebration of Joy and Friendship

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD's FFA Livestock Show is a showcase of agricultural excellence and a heartwarming testament to inclusivity and compassion as it annually hosts a Special Rodeo for students with special needs.

Held on Tuesday, February 13, this event brought joy and smiles to all participants and attendees, fostering community and camaraderie.

The Special Rodeo allows students with special needs to experience the thrill of the rodeo in a safe and supportive environment. With the assistance of their "best buddy" FFA student, these remarkable individuals could saddle up and participate in various rodeo activities tailored to their abilities.

"We are thrilled to see the excitement on the faces of all the participants at this year's Special Rodeo," said Jeannie Knierim, CTE Director at Katy ISD. "It's truly heartwarming to witness the genuine connections formed between our FFA students and their peers with special needs. This event embodies the spirit of our community, where everyone is valued and celebrated."

While riding and roping, the event was filled with laughter and encouragement as students from all nine Katy ISD high schools cheered each other on.