Katy ISD Participates in DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy ISD Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, October 28, people will have the opportunity to conveniently and safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.

The Katy ISD Police are requesting that no needles or sharp objects be included, and liquids must be presented in their original prescribed containers," a press release said.

"Properly disposing of unused prescription medications safeguards both individuals and their loved ones from the potential risks of medication misuse," said Katy ISD Police Chief Henry Gaw. "In the past year, Katy ISD successfully collected 696 pounds of prescription drugs. We invite our community to participate in this event, which allows residents to easily dispose of unneeded medications without any questions asked," he added.

Through the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the DEA and its partners across the country have collected more than 17 million pounds of unused prescription medications. This month, collection efforts will take place in the lobby of Katy ISD’s Law Enforcement Center where residents can drop off unwanted medications.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Where: Katy ISD Law Enforcement Center

20370 Franz Road

Katy, TX 77449

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.