Katy ISD hiring bus drivers, maintenance and cafeteria workers

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District is hiring employees for its Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations, and Transportation departments.

A job fair will be held at Cinco Ranch High School, 23440 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, on Thursday, July 13, from 4 - 6 p.m. Applicants are asked to apply at www.katyisd.org before attending the job fair. Hard copy resumes are recommended for attendees, as well as preparation for onsite interviews.

“This upcoming job fair is a perfect opportunity for individuals who are seeking a rewarding career at Katy ISD in which they will contribute to the education of more than 94,000 students,” said Nathan Fuchs, Executive Director of Maintenance & Operations. “There will be a variety of positions available, including bus drivers, kitchen workers, custodians, groundskeepers, and general maintenance, among others.”

Benefits include competitive salaries, health insurance options, and flexible full- and part-time hours. Eligible employees can also participate in the Texas Retirement System.