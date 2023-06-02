Katy ISD free summer lunch program is underway at multiple locations

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Beginning May 30 through August 3, designated Katy ISD schools will begin offering breakfast and/or lunch at no cost for any child 18 or younger. Children must be present to receive a meal but identification is not required.

“Summer meals will consist of a hot breakfast and/or lunch, which will be served in the school cafeteria area,” said Nutrition & Food Service Executive Director Donna Pittenger. “Any child under the age of 18 can obtain a free meal. They do not need to be a Katy ISD student. All meals must be eaten on the campus and parents are welcome to purchase a meal to enjoy with their children,” added Pittenger.