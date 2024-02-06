Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo Kicks Off Feb. 13

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The 81st annual Katy Independent School District FFA Livestock Show and rodeo schedule is now public.

The show runs from Tuesday, February 13, to Saturday, February 17. It is held at the Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences Center, 5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road in Katy. Rodeo events are Feb. 15, 16 and 17 and start at 7 p.m.

Schedule:

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

9 a.m. Best Buddies Grand Drive

10 a.m. Special Rodeo

1 p.m. Art Show

3:30 p.m. All Lamb, Goat, and Swine must be in place

4 p.m. Steers Weigh-In at Barn #5

4 p.m. Swine Weigh-In at LD Robinson Pavilion

6 p.m. Broiler Show

8 p.m. Barn Closing

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

8 a.m. Online Barn Sale Opens for Broilers

9 a.m. Floral Show

10 a.m. Horticulture Show

2 p.m. Rabbit Show

4 p.m. Goats and Lambs Weigh-In at LD Robinson Pavilion

8 p.m. Barn Closing

Thursday, February 15, 2024

8 a.m. Swine Show

8 a.m. Online Barn Sale Opens for Floral, Horticulture, and Rabbits

1 p.m. Steer Show

2 p.m. Ag Mech Show

4 p.m. Online Barn Sale Opens for Swine

5 p.m. Art Show Awards

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

8 p.m. Barn Closing

Friday, February 16, 2024

8 a.m. Online Barn Sale Opens for Steers

8 a.m. Goat Show

10 a.m. Lamb Show* (Online Barn Sale for Goats and Lambs will open approximately one hour after each show respectively)

1 p.m. Auction Sale Meeting* (Mandatory for All Auction Participants)

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

8 p.m. Barn Closing

Saturday, February 17, 2024

8 a.m. Online Barn Sale Opens for All

9:30 a.m. Katy Rodeo Parade

11 a.m. Buyers' Luncheon Invitation Only

1 p.m. Auction (Barn Sale closes one hour after the conclusion of the auction)

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

For additional information: