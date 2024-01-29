Katy Home & Garden Show and Barndo Expo Set for March 23-24

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The 18th Annual Katy Home & Garden Show and Barndo Expo returns on March 23 and 24, 2024, at the Katy ISD Agricultural Center.

Discover the latest trends in home design and compare shop on windows, doors, floors, outdoor living, landscapes, pools, kitchens, baths, and more.

The show will feature the Barndominium Expo, sponsored by Toyota of Katy, with leading barndominium designer Stacee Lynn.

Artisan Alley

The show will have handmade art products in its Artisan Alley.

Pet Central

There will also be a place to discover fantastic items for your pet in the show's Pet Central.

Workshops

As always, there will be great workshops. This year, veteran wellness educator and certified health coach Andrea Bohn will present Garden & Outdoor Living and Sourdough and Gut Health Workshops.

You'll also find idea-inspiring seminars on Saturday and Sunday on the Ikea Fresh Ideas Stage. Check the show website for a complete listing.

× Expand Sourdough Bread

Youth Entrepreneur Market

Returning for a second year is the Youth Entrepreneur Market, featuring area students ages 6-17. The young business leaders will show off their business acumen early with business models that have cultivated idea implementation, product cost, packaging, budgeting, ROI, and marketing. Shop with them and support young entrepreneurs in the making.

Be sure to register for a $250 shopping spree. For additional information, directions to the Katy ISD Ag Center, and seminar times, visit katyhomeandgardenshow.com or call 832-392-0165.

Tickets are $9 at the door. Children twelve and under are free.

Show hours are Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is FREE.