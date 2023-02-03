Katy Flewellen Road expansion project completed

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) -The widening of Katy Flewellen Road is complete.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Vincent Morales cut the ribbon marking the expansion from a 2-lane asphalt road to a 4-lane concrete boulevard. The ribbon cutting was Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The project improves mobility in the area. Construction began in January 2022 and paused in November of last year as pipelines were relocated.

"Numerous pipelines with constraints and relocation controls proved to be a long and arduous journey to resolve, not to mention crossing the road twice," Commissioner Morales said. "Thank you to Civilcorp for the engineering and Allgood Construction for making it a reality."

Katy Flewellen Road runs from Pin Oak Road to Spring Green Boulevard.

Voter-approved mobility bonds funded the $3.4 million project.