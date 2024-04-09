Katy Dog Park to Reopen Soon

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The Katy Dog Park will reopen after $35,000 in improvements.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to reopen by April 19," City Parks Director Kevin Browne said. "It's just going to depend on how long it takes to install the new gates and fencing."

A shade space with benches was added. There are also improvements to the park's drainage and a leveling of the entranceway.

"It's going to be a lot more user-friendly," Browne said.

The 14-acre park features a walking path, a wading pool, custom dog showers, and water fountains for dogs and their owners. It also has an agility course. The park has sections for small and large dogs and public restrooms.

× Expand City of Katy The Katy Dog Park is undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen later this month. The park features a dog washing station, pictured here.

The project is part of the city's Parks, Trails, and Recreation Master Plan, funded through the Parks and Recreation budget.

The off-leash park opened in March 2007 for dogs of all sizes. It is open from dawn to dusk daily and is located at 5414 Franz Road, near the Katy Public Library and the Katy Municipal Court.