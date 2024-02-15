Katy City Council authorizes road and drainage improvements, surveillance cameras and election

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council authorized four road and drainage improvement projects on Monday night.

Roads will be resurfaced and repaired in the following areas:

10 th Street, from Avenue C to Drexel Drive.

Street, from Avenue C to Drexel Drive. 13 th Street, from Avenue D to East Avenue.

Street, from Avenue D to East Avenue. 1st Street, from East Avenue to the end of the public street.

While similar work is planned for both 13th Street and 1st Street, in those cases the roads will also be widened slightly, from one to two feet on both sides. The cost is $710,180.

“Some of these projects have been needed for quite some time,” said Ward A Council member Janet Corte who thanked City Administrator Byron Hebert and city staff for their work in getting the proposals ready for council approval.

A second project involves replacing the water line serving the Pinewood Terrace subdivision.

The first phase, expected to occur this year, calls for replacing 3,505 feet of water lines in the subdivision. Project manager David Kaspar says the estimated construction cost is $568,700.

The second phase, expected to occur in 2025, calls for replacing about 1,770 feet of water lines along Pinewood Terrace Street. Kaspar said the estimated construction cost is $285,270.

The third project will rehabilitate about 850 feet of existing sanitary sewer mains on State Street between Airline and Heights, and sewer lines in backyard easements between Airline and Heights, from Capital Street to State Street. The estimated construction cost for the rehabilitation is $95,260.

The fourth project will improve drainage on 3rd Street between Airline Drive and Katyland Drive. Kaspar said the existing large drainage ditch would be replaced with an enclosed concrete box culvert. Driveways will also be replaced as needed to accommodate the larger culvert.

The existing steel guard rail will be removed, as it will no longer be needed and the road will be resurfaced with asphalt and striped along the center and edges. The cost is about $1.8 million.

License Plate Cameras and City Council Election Approved

In other action Monday, the council authorized Mayor Dusty Thiele to sign an agreement with Flock Group to lease 40 surveillance cameras for placement around the city. The five year $438,800 deal replaces a previous agreement in which the city leased five cameras. Flock Group provides cameras that read license plates, photograph vehicle details and send real-time alerts to law enforcement.

Also, the council set May 4 as the date for the city council election. The seats held by Ward A Council Member Dan Smith and Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks will be on the ballot. As of Wednesday night, only Smith and Hicks had filed for re-election. Deadline to file is Friday.