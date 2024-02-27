Katy City Council authorizes Rexora Lane rehabilitation

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council Monday awarded a $152,500 bid to Allgood Construction Co. of Richmond for improvements to Rexora Lane which runs from Katy Hockley Cutoff Road, west to Patna Drive, a short distance south of Morton Road.

The improvements involve removing existing asphalt and roadside ditches and replacing them with a reinforced concrete curb and gutter street, David Kasper, of ARKK Engineers wrote in a letter to the the City of Katy.

The construction comes as Katy continues to grow. A new church is under construction, and a new H-E-B opened last week, in Harris County, across from Katy Park, a short distance northeast of Rexora Lane.

"There's a lot of good growth going on over there," Robertson said. "We need to have this done."

He hopes the work will begin within the next couple of months.

Robertson said his father, Rowdy Robertson, and grandfather, Russell White, were involved in the initial development of the neighborhood area near Rexora Lane years ago. They've long since sold that property, he said.

Kasper wrote that the project represents the completion of a recent project on neighboring Fortuna Drive.

He wrote that the Rexora Lane reconstruction runs from the Fortuna Drive intersection to its dead end, which is approximately 160 feet long.

Council names Albert Thompson Keep Katy Beautiful Board director emeritus

The council passed an ordinance that honored Albert "Doonie" Thompson, a Keep Katy Beautiful founding member and longtime director, by appointing him as director emeritus.

"His love of the city where he was born and raised is evident as one of the amazing volunteers of this hard-working board," Wolman said. "Albert went above and beyond in his duties on this all-volunteer board."

Among his many contributions, Wolman said, was educating the community about water conservation.

"He started talking to us about 20 years ago about the need to conserve our water and encourage us to be knowledgeable as to what to plant," Wolman said. "He has been a great resource for the board, and his knowledge of the Katy Prairie and the land management of our area has been an invaluable gift."

May 4 city election canceled

The council voted to cancel the May 4 city election as neither Ward A Council Member Dan Smith nor Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks drew an opponent to their respective re-election bids. Smith and Hicks will begin their second terms in May.

Featured Image Caption: Honoring Albert “Doonie” Thompson Monday at City Hall were, left to right, Jacalyn Warner, Sandy Schmidt, Jamie Wolman, Mayor Dusty Thiele, Patti Hanson, Thompson, Kay Callender, Amy Campbell, Tara Wilson, and Jim Davidson.