Katy City Council approves land purchase to widen Morton Road

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The City of Katy will widen Morton Road between Pitts and Katy Hockley roads to accommodate growth within the city limits.

On June 26, the city council voted 7 to 0 to purchase three small parcels of land along a two-tenths of a-mile stretch to accommodate the widening. The cost is $37,086.

Council also approved allowing the Mayor to sign an interlocal agreement with Katy Development Authority for improvements to Morton Road.