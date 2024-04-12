Katy celebrates annual police fish fry

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Katy residents--really, anyone who loves a good catfish dinner--enjoyed the 52nd annual Fish Fry held Wednesday at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 Stadium Dr. Several hundred people attended.

There was more than just fried catfish. Meals also included green beans, hush puppies, potatoes, iced tea, and desserts.

Besides serving as a fun social event, the dinner featured a raffle, the proceeds of which go for additional police equipment not covered in the Katy city budget.

Council Member-at-Large and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said he’d attended more fish fry events than he could count.

“It’s definitely a community tradition,” Harris said. “Just coming out and seeing all these people who are here. It’s pretty much everyone in the community. All of Katy, it feels like, is here supporting the police officers. It’s an amazing event.”

Mayor Dusty Thiele agreed with Harris that the event was a great time for everyone. Thiele said he attended the last six or seven dinners.