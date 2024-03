Katy Area Road and Ramp Closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Here are the latest road and ramp closures due to construction.

Westpark Tollway

April 6, 9:00am – 5:00pm: Westpark Tollway eastbound main lanes between FM723/Spring Green Blvd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.

April 7, 9:00am – 5:00pm: Westpark Tollway westbound main lanes between Mason Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.

Grand Parkway