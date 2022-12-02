Katy area resident wins $1 million

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area resident won $1 million in the October 31 Powerball drawing.

The winner wants to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner matched all five white ball numbers but missed the winning Powerball..The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, but the winning Powerball, number 13, did not match.

Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball. Grand Prizes start at $20 million and continue to grow until there is a winner.