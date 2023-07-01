Katy area 4th of July fireworks displays

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - There are two Katy area fireworks displays on the 4th of July, one hosted by the City of Katy and the other by the Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.

City of Katy

Katy Boardwalk

Kingsland Boulevard near the Katy Mills Mall

Fireworks: 9 to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will launch from the boardwalk. Parking is available at Katy Mills.

Fulshear Freedom Fest

Jordan High School, 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr. Fulshear (Near FM 1463)

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Full Schedule: