Johnson Development plans another Katy area community

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Grange, a new 2,400-home subdivision, is planned for an area near Morton Road and FM 2855.

A name to represent the land’s legacy was a priority, said Jacob W. Rice, Vice President and General Manager of Grange.

“Historically, the Katy area was known for rice farming,” Rice said. “The definition of ‘grange’ is a farm or agricultural estate, which identifies with the region. We will strive to be true to this heritage and retain the character of a small town as development continues.”

The 1,130-acre Johnson Development community will have a Katy address and be zoned to Katy ISD. The first home will be ready for sale in early 2025.

“Lakes and green space will be featured prominently in our master plan,” Rice said. “Our vision is to celebrate these natural areas while creating a place that cultivates connections with nature and each other.”